'The Division Heartland' cinematic trailer introduced a new villain and town.

More details on the upcoming free-to-play PvEvP, survival-action shooter emerged during Ubisoft's Division Day showcase on Thursday (20.04.23).

Viewers are introduced to the town of "Silver Creek, teasing the enemy factions and mysterious virus players will face."

The Division Heartland will go into Closed Beta later this year.

Head to thedivisionheartland.com to register for a chance to participate.

A total of 45 players will fight together in Storm Operations against a group of dangerous rogue agents, known as The Vultures.

Players can play as one of six agents and select from three classes each match, each with their own unique skills and perks.

Meanwhile, a new mobile game, 'The Division Resurgence', which promises to "bring an authentic Division experience to iOS and Android devices", is having a new test phase this summer.

Those who have participated in a test before the title's launch can "unlock a special Joint Task Force cosmetic outfit" for use when the game launches.