BMW is working with artists including Charli XCX to promote its first ‘Label Red’ sports activity vehicle.

The car giant’s collaboration with the singer and a list of other creators comes during its 2023 return as the official automotive partner of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts festival for the fifth year, which will see it celebrate the launch of the 738-horsepower plug-in hybrid electric BMW XM ‘Label Red’.

Along with Charli XCX, rappers EarthGang, Uncle Waffles, Germany’s Badmomzjay, Grammy-award winning singer-songwriter Nija Charles, and South Korean choreographer Leejung Lee, have been tasked with recording their “initial encounters” with the first electrified high-performance offering from BMW M.

Stefan Ponikva, BMW’s vice president of brand communication and brand experience, said: “Our goal at BMW is to be at the heart of where creative magic happens. We want to enable artists – musicians, designers, actors, storytellers – to express themselves and to interact with our brand and our latest, already widely desired launch: the first-ever BMW XM.

“Coachella is an excellent platform through which to develop fresh conversations with talented emerging artists as well as established stars.”

The campaign is an extension of a project which began last winter during Art Basel Miami Beach.

Photo and video sessions from the ‘Label Red’ collaborators are set to include the Invisible House in the Joshua Tree National Park.

The building was designed to integrate into the natural landscape so it seems to disappear into the surrounding Mojave Desert.

BMW said: “With its extraordinary location, minimalist architecture and mirrored glass completely covering the exterior, the Invisible House is a fascinating sight that sparks creativity and is ideal for staging an emotionally engaging presentation of the new BMW XM.”

BMW added in a statement the tie-in with the list of artists was a bid “to showcase the bold spirit and individuality of the special edition range-topping Sports Activity Vehicle”, and it wanted “likeminded artists and cultural creators to express themselves alongside the extroverted BMW XM ‘Label Red’.”

It said: “Much like the artists who bring Coachella to life, the BMW XM ‘Label Red’ exudes star power with its striking silhouette, illuminated BMW kidney grille, and signature Toronto Red exterior trim.

“The bold design continues inside the cabin with a rear passenger area that was modelled after a luxurious lounge, complete with diamond quilted BMW Individual Vintage Merino leather seats set beneath a three-dimensional sculptural prism headliner containing 100 separate LED lights.

“Under the hood, the driver commands 738-horsepower from the same drivetrain that propels BMW’s newest race car – the BMW M Hybrid V8.”