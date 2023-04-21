'Diablo IV' is getting one last open beta next month.

After a "secret announcement" was teased for the 'Diablo IV' developer update livestream on Thursday (20.04.23), developer Blizzard confirmed the ‘Server Slam’ event will take place May 12 to 14.

It will “give players one final weekend in Hell to experience a fraction of what Diablo IV has to offer, while simultaneously testing the capabilities of [its] servers prior to launch."

The benefit of taking part in the beta is that players can win a mount trophy called Cry of Ashava, if they defeat Ashava with a Level 20 character, and it will be carried over when the main game is released on June 6.

A blog post by Blizzard read: “Steel yourself before one of the Burning Hells’ most fowl machinations, Ashava.

“She’s a lumbering behemoth with two razor-sharp arm blades, scales stronger than plate mail, and hell-bent on ripping through all who interrupt her quest to bathe Sanctuary in poisonous bile.

“Because your characters can’t surpass Level 20 during Server Slam, felling her will be quite the monumental task.”