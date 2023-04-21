A free 'Street Fighter 6' demo is out now on PS5 and PS4.

The Street Fighter 6 Showcase, which was hosted by rap legend Lil Wayne, not only brought details on World Tour, customised avatar battles, accessibility features, and the Year 1 roadmap, but a demo for PlayStation, with the Xbox demo coming on April 26.

Capcom says of the demo: "You can learn basic battle mechanics from the Tutorial and practice Luke and Ryu's moves and fighting style in the Character Guide. Dip a toe into the first few moments of World Tour where you can experiment with the deep avatar creation feature. Custom avatars can be transferred over to the full game of the same platform once it releases!"

World Tour is a single-player story mode.

Players will "meet iconic Masters and experience the world of Street Fighter with your own custom avatar as you hit the streets of Metro City, Nayshall, and other locations around the world."

Catch the full Street Fighter 6 Showcase on the official Street Fighter YouTube channel.

The game is released on June 2, 2023, across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.