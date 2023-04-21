Facebook users who accessed the platform from the US can now apply for their slice of the firm’s $725 million privacy-breach settlement.

Meta, which owns Facebook, has denied any wrongdoing but agreed to the settlement after a complaint was filed on behalf of a millions of users of the platform over data sharing linked to political consultancy Cambridge Analytica.

Anyone who used Facebook in the US between 24 May 2007 to 22 December 2022 can now claim, with the number of people who could get payouts “in the range of 250-280 million” people, according to the ruling document.

Claims can be filed on a Facebook settlement website or by mail, and users wanting to file for compensation need to submit their name, address

date of birth, Facebook handle, contact details and payment information.

Claimants can choose to receive their funds via direct deposit, PayPal, Zelle, Venmo or a prepaid Mastercard.

The deadline for claims is 25 August, and anyone wanting to object to the settlement or retain their right to take separate legal action against Meta by opting out must do so by 26 July.

Technology author James Ball told BBC News that Meta executives would be relatively pleased with the settlement amount, despite it seeming like a massive amount of money.

He added: “On one level, $725 million is a huge amount of cash – but Meta is such a large company that this figure represents less than three days of its revenue.

“Meta is keen to present privacy issues such as those raised by the Cambridge Analytica controversy as historical – obviously it remains to be seen whether that’s the case – as if there are more settlements in the future, that could start to have a more serious impact on the company.”

Claimants who qualify for a payout will be awarded one point for each month they had a Facebook account during the “class period”, and the net settlement amount will then be divided by the total number of points, to determine how much money will be paid for each.

The total settlement sum is though to be the largest in a US data privacy class action.

Meta said it had since “revamped” its approach to privacy over the past three years, adding in a statement: “We look forward to continuing to build services people love and trust with privacy at the forefront.”