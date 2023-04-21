Meta’s plan to encrypt direct messages on Facebook Messenger and Instagram are being slammed by the world’s most powerful law enforcement agencies.

Organisations including the FBI, Interpol and Britain’s National Crime Agency are warning the move will weaken the ability to protect child users online.

Citing the case of David Wilson – one of the UK’s worst paedophiles who was jailed in 2021 for abusing 52 children – The Guardian reported the Virtual Global Taskforce, which is made up of 15 crime and terror fighting agencies, said similar arrests could prove impossible if encryption was enabled.

It said: “The successful prosecution of Wilson and the resulting safeguarding of hundreds of children was possible because law enforcement were able to access the evidence contained within over 250,000 messages through Facebook. In an E2EE (end-to-end encryption) environment, it is highly unlikely this case would have been detected.”

A Meta spokesperson said in a statement: “The overwhelming majority of Brits already rely on apps that use encryption. We don’t think people want us reading their private messages, so have developed safety measures that prevent, detect and allow us to take action against this heinous abuse, while maintaining online privacy and security.

“As we continue to roll out our end-to-end encryption plans, we remain committed to working with law enforcement and child safety experts to ensure that our platforms are safe for young people.

“In the case of David Wilson, we submitted Cybertips to authorities using both public and private information.

“We have developed detection systems using behavioural signals and other account activity that are not reliant on the content of private messages to identify malicious actors like David Wilson.

“It’s misleading and inaccurate to say that encryption would have prevented us from identifying and reporting accounts like David Wilson’s to the authorities.”

Plans to encrypt all messages on Meta’s platforms emerged in 2019 when the company was still called Facebook, but they have been repeatedly delayed due to technical problems and regulatory pressure.

Meta’s head of safety, Antigone Davis, said when the latest delay was announced: “We’re taking our time to get this right.

“As a company that connects billions of people around the world and has built industry-leading technology, we’re determined to protect people’s private communications and keep people safe online.”