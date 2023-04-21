Kevin Sussman has married his fiancee Addie Hall.

'The Big Bang Theory' star wed Addie last weekend (15-16.04.23) a year after the pair got engaged and he shared the happy news with fans by posting a picture of the couple on their big day and writing: "Did I mention I got married this weekend?"

Friends and fans flocked to comment on the news with Sussman - who played comic book store owner Stuart Bloom in the hit comedy - getting a special note from his former co-star Kunal Nayyar, who wrote: "Oh my gaaaawwwwwd! Love you brother."

Sussman, 52, was previously married to Alessandra Young but they split in 2012 and divorced in 2018 after a six-year separation. He went on to strike up a romance with actress Whitney Rice before later finding love with Addie. They confirmed their romance when they went Instagram official in 2020.

Two years later, the actor confirmed he'd popped the question in March 2022 by sharing a picture of the pair posing together in a restaurant with Addie showing off a huge diamond ring on her left hand. He captioned the snap: "Folks … she said yes!"

Kevin is best known for playing unlucky-in-love Stuart in 'The Big Bang Theory' and he previously opened up about how the comic book store owner got his own happy ending by landing a girlfriend called Denise in the show's final season.

However, the actor regrets not being able to find out what happened to the pair. During an appearance at a panel event, he explained: "I don’t think the writers knew until the final season that it was going to be the final season. My character had just gotten a girlfriend so I was excited to see what was going to happen with that storyline."