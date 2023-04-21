Richard Madden has "fond memories" of 'Game of Thrones' infamous Red Wedding.

The 36-year-old actor's time on the HBO fantasy drama series came to an end during season three's ninth episode, 'The Rains of Castamere', when his character Robb Stark, along with his wife Talisa Stark (Oona Chaplin), mother Catelyn Stark (Michelle Fairley) and dozens of other guests were brutally massacred and the Scottish star is proud to have been part of such a key moment for the show.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I still have fond memories of that whole experience. I mean, not that particular scene, but the whole experience I have fond memories of. It’s nice to be back into recurring series drama where you get so much time to tell a story, and the you get these huge payoffs like [the Red Wedding.] "

And Richard admitted he hopes his new TV series, 'Citadel' - in which he stars with Priyanka Chopra -will have a similar cultural impact.

He added: "Three seasons deep we got to have this horrible death with characters that you’re invested in. I think that’s our ambition [with 'Citadel'] too, to create a huge world and get to know these people well."

The 'Bodyguard' star previously admitted he had "cried [his] eyes out" after filming The Red Wedding.

He told Entertainment Weekly: "It was, Michelle and I, our last scene on 'Game of Thrones'.

"It had been an exhausting five-day shoot. We were mentally exhausted. I cried my eyes out, completely — as did a lot of the crew and other actors. It was very emotional.

"The wrap party was that night, but I had to start filming another job the next day. So I washed my blood off and got on a plane."