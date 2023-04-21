Peter Facinelli nearly went 'insane' preparing for audition

Published
2023/04/21 16:00 (BST)

Peter Facinelli nearly went "insane" when he moved into a tool shed in order to experience "loneliness" before an audition.

The 49-year-old actor - who has daughters Luca, 25, Lola, 20, and Fiona, 16, with ex-wife Jennie Garth and a six-month-old son with partner Lily Anne Harrison - has done "crazy, extreme things" in pursuit of his craft and recalled a time he isolated himself away from his family for four days in order to get into the right head space to potentially play a tortured prisoner.

He admitted to The Hollywood Reporter: "I’ve done crazy, extreme things. One time, I was auditioning for a movie where my character was going to be stuck in a prison cell in another country, getting tortured all the time.

"To prepare, I slept in my shed for four days. I asked my wife at the time to just bring food out at certain times. I wanted to feel that sense of loneliness and complete isolation.

I had nothing in there with me, no phone, no TV, nothing at all. I was going insane. I didn’t know if it was day or night because it was a tool shed."

The 'Twilight Saga' actor didn't get the part but he still thinks his preparation helped him to give a much stronger audition.

He added: "I probably could have just ‘acted’ the part but I really wanted to know what it felt like to experience that so I could bring it to the audition because it was a character who was going mad.

"I went straight from the shed to the audition and I didn’t get the part but I do feel like it helped inform the performance. It would’ve been nice to get that part but I don’t regret doing that. It’s all part of the process.”

