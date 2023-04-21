Irina Shayk was told she was "too sexy" to be a model.

The catwalk star started her career in the pages of Sports Illustrated magazine and went on to land campaigns for big name brands including Guess and Victoria's Secret before making the transition to high fashion walking runways for Chanel, Givenchy and Versace - but Irina, 37, has now revealed she was initially told she'd never make it in the modelling world because she was "not skinny" and "too sexy".

She told Harper's Harper's Bazaar magazine: "I’ve never really [cared about] people’s opinions, even early in my modelling career, when they were like: 'Oh my God, she doesn’t really look like a model. She’s not skinny, she’s too sexy, she’s never going to be a model'."

However, Irina was adamant she wasn't going to lose weight just to land a job. saying: "I was always like: 'No, I’m not going to do that. I’m not going to lose 10 pounds.' I don’t know, maybe it’s because I’m a Capricorn. My mom would always say: 'You’re so stubborn'. It’s just part of my personality."

Irina - who has a a daughter named Lea with actor Bradley Cooper - went on to insist she still doesn't care about other people's opinions because she's too busy to worry about it.

She added: "I’m so busy. We don’t have a nanny, so between trying to run my career, cook, clean, dress my daughter, bring her to school, and do all the mom stuff, I have no time for people’s opinions.

"Why on earth would I click and read 2,000 comments? I kind of don’t rely on it. I have my friends, my family. They love me, and I know who I am. I don’t give many, many S-H-I ... you know this word, what people really think about me."