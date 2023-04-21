'Dead Island 2' has teamed up with DeadHappy to offer Zombie Insurance.

While many people are happy to donate their entire body to science without knowing what will really happen to it, a new poll of 2,000 adults has found that zombie resurrection is what Brits actually fear the most after death.

Overall, around 40 percent of those surveyed said they really don’t want to return from the dead as a flesh-eating zombie, ahead of reincarnation as spiders, vampires and pigeons as the least-popular afterlife option.

So to bring peace of mind to this significant slice of the still-breathing population, 'Dead Island 2' and insurance company DeadHappy have teamed-up to offer one-of-a-kind after-death instruction that hopefully guarantees that there’ll be no rising from the grave.

Commissioned to launch the new video game, the Deathwish gives members of the public the opportunity to ensure that their remains will be appropriately managed in the event of an actual zombie outbreak, to prevent any unwanted resurrections.

Among the 25 Deathwish options are being cremated and having your ashes scattered somewhere in nature, be transformed into healthy soil and used for conservation, be fed to the birds as per the Tibetan ritual of ‘Sky Burial’ and being cremated and mixed into paint to create art or a portrait of the deceased for a loved one.

Commenting on the survey results, PLAION’s UK Marketing Director Simon Turner remarked: “It’s a good thing our HELL-A outbreak is entirely fictional, but if it ever were to happen at least fans will have a good idea on what it takes to survive.

“We’re pretty sure most people would agree they wouldn’t love to come back as a zombie. But there’s no harm in being prepared for the unexpected – and taking out this Dead Island-inspired option for this unlikely event could pay dividends.”

Sticking with the zombie theme, over half (56 percent) of those surveyed feel they are unprepared for a zombie apocalypse. A meagre 9 percent said they’d manage just fine in such circumstances, so it’s probably an idea to start making friends with these wannabe zombie slayers ASAP regardless of your interest in DeadHappy’s unique afterlife aftercare.

But it’s not all brains for dinner and flayed flesh as fashion accessories for the recently deceased.

Luckily for us all, there are more appealing ways to leave a lasting impression. The same poll found that more than one in ten (11 percent) would be happy for their entire body to be donated to science, while others like the idea of their ashes being formed into a diamond (7 percent) or being inked into a loved one’s tattoo (4 percent).

You can search 'Dead Island 2 Deathwish' on YouTube to find out more.

'Dead Island 2' is out now on Xbox Series X and Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 and the Epic Games Store for PC.

The Deathwish is a non-legally-binding option on life insurance policies offered by DeadHappy, which is focused on changing attitudes to passing away and promoting positive ways to remember loved ones.

Find more information at the DeadHappy website. Please always read the relevant T Cs.

Top 25 things that Brits do want to happen to their remains, after death:

1. Be cremated and have my ashes scattered somewhere in nature

2. Donate my organs and tissue so that they can live on in others

3. Buried under a tree and have another tree planted in remembrance of me

4. Traditional burial underground in a wooden coffin

5. Donate my entire body to science

6. Be transformed into healthy soil and used for conservation

7. Buried underground in a bio-degradable coffin

8. Be cremated and my ashes turned into a diamond

9. Cremated and my ashes turned into other jewellery

10. Be given a ‘Viking Funeral’ (i.e. have my body sent out into a body of water on a boat and then set on fire with a flaming arrow)

11. Be cremated and have my ashes become a firework

12. Be cremated and my ashes to be buried in coral reef in the ocean

13. Have my body be donated to an outdoor forensic anthropology lab where scientists can study human decomposition

14. Be cremated and have my ashes scattered on the ground of my favourite football team

15. Be cremated and have my ashes shot into space

16. Be cremated and have my ashes used to make a decorative paperweight or glass sculpture

17. Be buried but not in any kind of container

18. Be buried at sea

19. Be plastinated (a form of preservation) for anatomical education

20. Be cremated and have my ashes mixed into ink so a loved one could use it in a tattoo

21. Be fed to the birds as per the Tibetan ritual of ‘Sky Burial’

22. Be buried inside a gothic-style crypt outdoors

23. Be cremated and have my ashes pressed into a vinyl record

24. Be cremated and mixed into paint to create art / a portrait of me for a loved one

25. Be buried indoors in a mausoleum