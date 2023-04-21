Meghan Trainor suffered PTSD after giving birth to her baby boy.

The 29-year-old pop star - who has Riley, two, with Daryl Sabara - gave birth to her son via cesarean section, and Meghan has revealed that she struggled to move on from the "traumatic" experience.

The singer - who was diagnosed with PTSD after the birth - told PEOPLE: "Usually when you're being sewn up for 45 minutes, you're like, 'Look at my gorgeous baby. We did it. This is everything.' But I was laying there alone.

"In the moment, I was so drugged up, I was calling my mom, and she's crying on the phone, like, 'Are you okay?' And I was like, 'We're fine.' And then when I tell people what happened, they're like, 'Jesus Christ,' and I'm like, 'Yeah, that was kind of messed up, right?'"

Riley struggled with breathing issues and spent several days in intensive care before he was well enough to go home.

Meghan also experienced flashbacks to Riley's birth.

She said: "I couldn't go to sleep at night. I would be in tears and tell Daryl, 'I'm still on that table, dude. I'm trapped there. I can't remind myself I'm in bed and I'm safe at home.

"I had to learn how traumatic it was."

In January, Meghan announced that she was expecting her second child with Daryl.

The 'All About That Bass' hitmaker recently revealed that she's developed a love of "crunchy crisps" during her latest pregnancy.

She told PEOPLE: "I like my crisps, my Pringles, and I'm not even just saying that. I dominated some of these. My favourite is the barbecue."

Meghan also acknowledged that her latest pregnancy is "different" to her first.

She shared: "This pregnancy, I'm hungry to the point where I was like, 'Is it twins?' But it's not twins, sadly. I wanted twins.

"My husband's a twin, and every time I was like, 'Give me twins,' he's like, 'We're not going to do that. We're not going to.'"