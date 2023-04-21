Sinitta turned to fillers after looking 'gaunt'

Sinitta had fillers injected into her face because she was underweight.

The 59-year-old singer has revealed that she turned to cosmetic treatment in 2018 because she was looking "gaunt".

Asked what cosmetic work she's had done, Sinitta told MailOnline: "I have Botox, but I don't have fillers - I had all my fillers taken out. I had them all dissolved in April last year.

"I'd lost a lot of weight previously and the fillers looked great - I needed it because I was so gaunt. Once the weight went on, I just looked so crazy, so I had them all taken out and I actually feel better now.

"It was really uncomfortable [having the fillers dissolved]. Look - there's a picture of me before [with the fillers] and I look like a different person. Those are the cheeks - oh my God.

"At first, I didn't realise, but suddenly when I see myself back, and I think: 'What's happened to my face?''

"You've either got to be a skeleton with fillers, or you've just got to be natural. But I needed it because I had about three or four years where I was a bit underweight, and so I would have fillers, but then I stopped having the fillers in. And I have a friend and she suggested an ultrasound and it was very uncomfortable."

Meanwhile, Sinitta revealed that she's asked Simon Cowell, her long-time showbiz pal, to help her find a man.

However, she acknowledged that it's not a straightforward situation.

She said: "The problem is most of his friends I've known for years as well, so they're almost like brothers to me.

"But I have said it to him, and he's told me, 'OK, OK.' I bet he'll set me up with someone terrible just for a laugh."

