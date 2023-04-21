Justin Bieber feels heartbroken about Hailey Bieber's emotional struggles.

The 29-year-old pop star has been married to Hailey since 2018, and he hates seeing her struggle.

A source told Us Weekly: "It breaks Justin’s heart to have seen Hailey struggling emotionally the way she has been these past few months. He loves his wife more than anything and knows she has a heart of gold."

Hailey, 26, recently took to social media to discuss her troubles.

The model confessed to being emotionally "fragile" in a heartfelt post on Instagram.

Hailey wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "I like to make jokes about how I feel because sometimes it's easier than admitting I'm having a hard time.

"But truthfully since 2023 started I have had some of the saddest, hardest moments I've ever had in my adult life and my mind and emotions have been fragile to say the least.

"And I know so many other people feel the same way I feel, so just know you're not alone.

"That being said, let's keep being there for one another. Let's be there for loved ones and friends and family and strangers.

"Let's just be there for people.. let's keep showing up for each other even when it's hard. We're better together. (sic)"

Last month, meanwhile, Selena Gomez voiced her support for Hailey, amid rumours of a feud with the model.

The 30-year-old singer - who previously dated Justin - urged her fans to stop attacking Hailey.

The brunette beauty wrote on her Instagram Story: "Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity.

"This isn't what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I've always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop."