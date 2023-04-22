Sharna Burgess thinks Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox did "an amazing job" raising their children.

The 49-year-old actor and his ex-wife Megan have Noah, ten, Bodhi, nine, and Journey, six, together, and Sharna has hailed their parenting skills.

The dancer - who has Zane, nine months, with Brian - told the 'Quite Frankly' podcast: "It's so beautiful. First of all, they make it easy. They're incredible kids. Brian and Megan did such an amazing job."

Brian also has Kassius, 21, with Vanessa Marcil, and Sharna insists she has a "beautiful relationship" with his children.

She said: "Kass is also an amazing kid. There's been no resistance, I have a beautiful relationship with them."

Sharna, 37, admits that her life has changed dramatically since she became a stepmom to Brian's kids.

She shared: "[I went] from doing what I want to getting up early in the morning and helping get ready for school, or picking them up from school or activities, or being with them on weekends."

Meanwhile, Sharna previously confessed to struggling with self-doubts after becoming a mom for the first time.

The dancer - who started dating Brian in 2020 - took to social media to discuss her parenting struggles, admitting to having had "super dark thoughts".

She wrote on Instagram: "Intrusive mom thoughts … This is a real thing. Honestly I thought it was something wrong with my brain at first. These super dark thoughts of all the things that could go wrong. All the ways I or life could accidentally hurt my baby. Falling down stairs holding him, sickness, a car accident … the list is long but I won’t share it. If you know you know. (sic)"