Erika Jayne thinks her Las Vegas residency signifies a "new era" in her life.

The 51-year-old singer is looking forward to her Bet It All on Blonde residency, and she thinks it will be a landmark moment in her life.

Erika - whose estranged husband, Tom Girardi, is facing embezzlement charges - told PEOPLE: "My world exploded about three years ago and it was rough. Finally there are better days to talk about."

The music star also confirmed that Tom is aware of her residency.

She said: "I think that my work speaks for itself and the fact that I'm sitting here today speaks for itself. We all have people in our lives that champion us and he happens to be mine for a very long time."

What's more, Erika is relishing the pressure of performing in Vegas.

She explained: "I have to perform. I have to deliver. But that's the good kind of pressure. I'd rather have this pressure than the pressure I was living under the last few years any day of the week."

Erika filed for divorce from Tom after 21 years of marriage.

In the 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' reunion, the 'Crazy' singer insisted she hadn't tried to portray herself as a victim.

She told her castmates: "I have never said that I’m the victim. I am not a victim. I am simply surviving this. There is a very limited way in which I can express myself, because we all know everything will be picked apart, parsed and possibly turned against me.

"That is why you see me answer in certain ways.

"It is best in any of these situations to be quiet. What did I do? I chose to say as much as I possibly could, and I still may have f***** myself up, alright?"