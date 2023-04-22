Heidi Range has no regrets about quitting the Sugababes.

The 39-year-old star- who is married to Alex Partakis and has daughters Aurelia, five and 20-month-old Athena with him - took the place of Siobhán Donaghy in the Sugababes in 2002, with which she released a string of number one singles.

But now, even though the gril group are back together with original members Siobhan, Mutya Buena, and Keisha Buchanan, Heidi - who last performed with the group in 2001 - has admitted that her main focus in life is motherhood.

She told new! magazine: "When I was in the Sugababes, I lived out of a suitcase for about 15 years. And when I had Aurelia, I just wanted to be at home and I was lucky enough to be in a situation where I could make that decision. That's been my main focus since I had her and then Athena came along. It's all been about the girls. When you're in a band, there is so much tension on you as a person and everything is always about you. But when you have kids, it's suddenly not all about you any more. The focus isn't on how my hair is or if I'm a size 8 or a size 12, there's bigger fish to fry."

However, the 'Round Round' hitmaker - who was also a member of Atomic Kitten in the late 1990s alongside Kerry Katona and Liz McClarnon before she was replaced by Natasha Hamilton - went on to add that being a parent can be "stressful", especially as her youngest is at the age where she is "always on the move."

She added: "The girls are our world. But kids definitely come with their challenges. It can be stressful at times when you can't get everyone out the door on time or you're trying to do a job, especially with our little one. She's at the age where you need eyes in the back of your head. Someone's always got to be watching her. She's quite a feisty little thing as well. So she's always on the move!"