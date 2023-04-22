A new 'Harry Potter' game is on the way from Warner Bros. Games.

Following the success of 'Hogwarts Legacy', the studio has announced the 'Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions' multiplayer.

The game, which requires an internet connection to play, has been in the works for a few years now.

There is no release date, however, it will “be available for PC and consoles which have not yet been confirmed."

Although it doesn't guarantee entry, fans are invited to sign up to register for upcoming playtests via quidditchchampions.wbgames.com.

Like 'Hogwarts Legacy' and 'Wizards Unite', the upcoming game will be published by WB Games' in-house publisher, Portkey Games.

And like the other two Potter titles, it will be “inspired by JK Rowling’s original stories”, but won't be a direct adaptation.

Quidditch sees players straddling broomsticks to throw balls through hoops.

The EA and Magic Pockets game 'Quidditch World Cup' was released to largely good reviews in 2003.