Ray Romano lived with his mother until he was almost 30.

The 65-year-old sitcom actor - who has Alexandra, 33, twins Matthew and Gregory, 30, as well as 25-year-old Joseph with his wife Anna - did not move out of his mother's house until he tied the knot in 1987 and explained that his own children are yet to move out but is unsure they ever will.

He told Parade Magazine: "That was my life! I lived in my mom’s house and moved out the day after I got married. And let me tell you, I have a 25-year-old son still living at the house in L.A. and another who’s 30 and moving out. But I have quite a different house than the one I grew up in. For that one, we had one bathroom and [the house] was about 1,600 square feet. I shared it with my mom, dad and two brothers. My kids have a theater, 11 bathrooms, a pool and tennis courts. I don’t think they want to go anywhere, ever."

The 'Everybody Loves Raymond' star went on to add that his mother was in no rush to evict him and explained that he lived with her whilst he worked a number of menial jobs, one of which saw him help pop superstar Cher with the collection of a futon.

He added: "The Italian mother is not quick to kick you out of the house.

"And I really didn’t find my direction in life until I started doing comedy when I was about 25. I worked at a bank, where I met my wife. Before that, I delivered futons for my friend’s company. I delivered to college kids, and I delivered to Cher. Well, she came in and picked it up. We put it in the trunk of her car."