Panic has sold 53,000 Playdate consoles.

The pocket-sized handheld console - which was first announced in May 2019 and released in April 2022 - has exceeded its initial production run of 20,000.

The developer claims to have shipped 27,000 orders after they were hit by delays due to parts shortages amid the pandemic.

Playdate’s project lead Greg Maletic said in a statement: “When we started, we had no idea how big the audience would be for a weird product like this, but we told the factory: build 20,000. To have now sold more than 53,000 (and counting) is heartening. And this, at a time when parts shortages forced our delivery lead-times out as much as a year. As those lead-times shorten and Playdate delivery becomes more immediate, we’re looking forward to an even better year two.”

The company started out making iOS and Mac software and their game releases include 'Untitled Goose Game' and 'Firewatch'.

Panic developed the retro console by Swedish industrial design firm Teenage Engineering and the handheld has a black and white screen with no back light - reminiscent of Nintendo's iconic Game Boy - and comes with a unique crank that tucks into and pops out from the side which can be used in gameplay.

The name references its weekly release schedule of games.

Season 1, from April to July 2022, saw 24 games released.