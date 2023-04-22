Rachel Weisz didn’t “allow” herself to bring her latest “extreme” identical twin characters home with her after work.

The Oscar-winning actress, 53, who lives in New York with her James Bond actor husband Daniel Craig, 55, and their children, has just finished making her new Amazon Prime series ‘Dead Ringers’ in which she plays sisters Elliott and Beverly Mantle.

She told The Times newspaper about immersing herself in the dual role: “The volume is up to 11. It gets very operatic and heightened.

“They’re very extreme people, but every person is very complicated.”

When asked if the twisted sisters – who are intent on finding a “new way” for women to give birth as part of their medical practice – stuck with her after shooting: “No, no, no. Don’t allow it, I have a family.

“If I'm playing a character and the director says, 'Action!', that's when you jump in the pool, and then they say, ‘Cut!’, and you get out.

“There just happened to be two of them.”

Rachel’s double role in ‘Dead Ringers’ is a six-part Amazon Prime series adaptation of the 1988 horror drama film of the same name by David Cronenberg, in which Jeremy Irons played identical male twins at the cutting edge of gynaecology.

Rachel recently told the Sunday Times she has to “concentrate more” on not bringing her characters home now she has children.

She admitted about her roles taking up a lot of her mental space: “There is a kind of psychological bending towards your character, which probably affects an actor in ways that you don’t even know.

“But then I think, you unbend and return fully into the shape you were in.

“When you have kids you do have to concentrate more on not bringing it home. And it is a skill to learn, that discipline.”

Rachel – whose children include son Henry, 13, who she had with her with her director ex-partner Darren Aronofsky, 54, as well as a four-year-old daughter with Daniel – added separating work and family has made her “better”.

She said: “Personally, it’s a skill that's made me better at my better at my life – keeping the two very separate.”