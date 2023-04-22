Barry Humphries spent his final days with his comedian friend Rob Brydon.

Details of how the late Dame Edna Everage comic – who died aged 89 on Saturday (22.04.23) at Sydney’s St Vincent Hospital with his fourth wife Lizzie Spender and his four children by his side – spent his last week were revealed by ‘Gavin and Stacey’ actor Rob in a tribute tweet from the comedian.

Rob, 57, said on Twitter on Saturday alongside a picture of him and Barry: “RIP Barry Humphries. A true great who inspired me immeasurably. It was a delight to call him my friend.

“I've been in Australia and was with him only 3 days ago. He was, as ever, making me laugh. His talent shone until the very end. My love goes out to Lizzie and all the family.”

Rob was one of a slew of comics who shared tributes to the comic minutes after his family announced his death.

Fans also shared clips of his most memorable funny moments – which included an appearance when he left the then-Prince Charles and his wife Camilla in stitches during the 2019 Royal Variety show.

He burst into the royal box in his Dame Edna regalia and as Charles and Camilla laughed, the comic was told to get out – before the Dame told the royals: “They’ve found me a better seat.”

Barry’s family said in a statement following his death: “He was completely himself until the very end, never losing his brilliant mind, his unique wit and generosity of spirit.

“With over 70 years on the stage, he was an entertainer to his core, touring up until the last year of his life and planning more shows that will sadly never be.

“His audiences were precious to him, and he never took them for granted.

“Although he may be best remembered for his work in theatre, he was a painter, author, poet, and a collector and lover of art in all its forms.

“He was also a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and a friend and confidant to many. His passing leaves a void in so many lives.

“The characters he created, which brought laughter to millions, will live on.”