Drake Bell has warned his Internet trolls will “kill” him.

The ‘Drake and Josh’ actor, 36, hit out after he is still being branded a “paedo”

nearly two years after he pleaded guilty to child endangerment charges relating to a girl who met him online and attended one of his concerts in Ohio.

When a Twitter follower tweeted: “Let’s not forget he’s a paedo” this week, he responded: “Do a second of research. This is what I have to live with every day they are literally going to kill me. Bloods on their hands… .”

Prosecutors found the Nickelodeon actor once sent “inappropriate social media messages” to a 15-year-old girl he had met online.

Drake, sentenced to two years of probation and 200 hours of community service for the offence, later said his actions were “reckless and irresponsible” but stressed there were “no sexual images” sent and “nothing physical” done between him and the minor.

He added in Twitter over the ongoing trolling about the incident: “It truly blows my mind how mean people are on here to people clearly dealing with mental health issues.

“It’s unreal how cruel you all can be.”

Drake was recently reported missing and “endangered” on 13 April after he allegedly threatened suicide leading up to his disappearance.

He was found “safe” and “unharmed” after being reported missing by Daytona Beach Police, who said on Facebook the ‘Drake and Josh’ star was also “endangered”.

They later said: “We can confirm law enforcement officials are in contact and Mr Bell is safe.”

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office added Drake, whose first TV appearance was aged five on ‘Home Improvement’, had been found in their jurisdiction “unharmed” at around 11.30am, and that deputies “took action” to ensure alum received a “mental health evaluation.”

Authorities added Drake had last been seen just before 9pm on Wednesday near Mainland High School in Daytona Beach, Florida, a day after he had enjoyed a day at SeaWorld, Orlando, with his son, who he has with his estranged wife, Janet Von Schmeling.

A police statement posted to Facebook had said: “MISSING Officers are looking for Jared Bell, DOB 06/27/1986.

“He should be travelling in a 2022 grey BMW and his last known location is potentially the area of Mainland High School on 4/12/2023 just before 9p.m. He is considered missing and endangered.”

When fans asked if it was a hoax, police clarified: “For those asking, this is a legitimate post from the Daytona Beach Police Department.”

Drake was seen in December sucking from balloons in his car while in a parking lot, while on a two-year probation at the time, stemming from two criminal charges he pleaded guilty to in 2021 for child endangerment and a disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

Prosecutors claimed the actor had met a girl who attended one of his concerts in Cleveland in 2017 and sent her “inappropriate social media messages.”

He was also charged with driving under the influence in 2015.