Paloma Faith is reportedly set to perform at King Charles’ coronation.

The 41-year-old singer will star in a special live performance for 10,000 people on Sunday 7 May at Windsor Castle in London, according to The Sun.

A source told The Sun: “Paloma is really excited. She is buzzing with creative ideas.”

The newspaper added the concert will be shown live by the BBC and include pianist Alexis Ffrench, 53, and 29-year-old singer Freya Ridings.

Katy Perry was confirmed as one of the headliners at the king’s coronation concert ahead of the report of Paloma’s involvement.

The 38-year-old ‘I Kissed a Girl’ singer was announced as one of the performers on 13 April along with Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli, 64, who will duet with 57-year-old Welsh opera icon Sir Bryn Terfel at the show, which will be held in the grounds of Windsor Castle a day after Charles, 74, is crowned along with his wife Queen Consort Camilla, 75, at Westminster Abbey on 6 May.

Katy said she was “excited” to be performing as it would “help shine a further light on the Trust’s Children’s Protection Fund”.

The singer, who has daughter Daisy, two, with her actor fiancé Orlando Bloom, 46, became an ambassador for Charles’s British Asian Trust, which helps child trafficking victims, in 2020.

Charlotte Moore, chief content officer for the BBC, which will broadcast the show live, said: “We are bringing the nation together for this once in a generation occasion.

“We have a world class line-up of performers to look forward to for what promises to be a very special night of celebration and entertainment.”

Charles’ concert will also include soul pianist Alexis Ffrench, 53, and 28-year-old singer-songwriter Freya Ridings.

The headliners were revealed after it emerged Lionel Richie, 73, had signed up, along with Take That’s Gary Barlow, 52, Howard Donald, 54, and 51-year-old Mark Owen.

They will be backed by musicians including a 70-piece orchestra, and the Massed Bands of the Household Division and Countess of Wessex’s String Orchestra – with a 300-strong Coronation Choir also lined up to feature in the show.

It comes less than a year after the concert to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, which included music by Queen, Duran Duran and 79-year-old Diana Ross.