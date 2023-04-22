Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge have married.

The 24-year-old model and the British music executive, 30, tied the knot at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France, in front of family and friends, who included Nicole Richie and Paris Hilton.

Sofia’s dad – singer Lionel Richie – walked her down the aisle and the groom looked dapper in a tuxedo with his parents by his side.

Actress Cameron Diaz was also among the guests and before the wedding on Saturday (22.04.23) Sofia got together with a small group of about 10 people for an intimate breakfast party held at an outdoor patio.

Sofia teased her excitement for her wedding by posting a photo from the plane as she landed in France just before the big day, which she captioned: “Here we go,” along with bride and groom emojis.

She also shared several photos on her Instagram on Wednesday where she was seen looking bridal in an all-white skirt set by Posse.

Earlier in the month, Sofia revealed that she converted to Judaism ahead of her wedding to Grainge, who was raised Jewish.

She said on Instagram: “What a magical day. It has been one of the greatest experiences of my life. Today was that day!!!”

Elliott proposed to Sofia in April last year and Sofia wrote on Instagram at the time along with photos from their engagement: “Forever isn’t long enough @elliot.”

Sofia and Elliott made their relationship Instagram official last year with a photo of them kissing.

She started dating Elliot after having a brief fling with Matthew Morton, the son of restaurateur Peter Morton, 75, in October 2020.