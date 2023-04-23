Simone Biles has got married.

The 26-year-old gymnast tied the knot with Jonathan Owens in Houston, Texas, on Saturday (22.04.23), just over a year after getting engaged last Valentine's Day (14.02.22), they have confirmed.

The couple shared a series of pictures taken by photographer Rachel Taylor on their Instagram accounts.

The Team USA Olympian captioned her post: "I do [white heart emoji] officially owens [white heart emoji] (sic)"

Jonathan commented on her post: "Wifey got a great ring to it [heart and ring emojis] First day of forever [crossed fingers emoji].(sic)"

And the 27-year-old NFL star shared more photos on his own Instagram page.

He captioned the gallery: "My person, forever [heart and ring emojis] #TheOwens #ItsOfficial.(sic)"

Simone wore a four-tiered white gown with plunging halter neckline and an open back with straps that crossed and tied at the waist. She teamed it with diamond earrings and matching pendant, open-toed strappy shoes and a white bouquet by Maggie Bailey, while her hair was up in a curled ponytail.

Meanwhile, Jonathan opted for a light taupe suit with white shirt, black checked belt and white loafers with silver embellishments.

The couple met on exclusive dating app Raya in March 2020 and went Instagram official with their romance a few months later.

They got engaged after almost two years together, with Simone previously admitting accepting Jonathan's proposal was the "easiest yes".

Alongside a slideshow of images of him popping the question with an oval-cut diamond ring by ZoFrost, she wrote on Instagram: "THE EASIEST YES. I can't wait to spend forever ever with you, you're everything I dreamed of and more! let's get married FIANCÉ."

At the time, Jonathan - who is a football safetyman for the Houston Texans - admitted that he had kept the proposal a secret from Simone and she had "no clue" what was coming.

He said: "Woke up this morning with a fiancée. She had no clue what was coming."