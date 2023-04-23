New photographs of Prince Louis have been released to mark his fifth birthday.

The youngest child of the Prince and Princess of Wales celebrates the milestone on Sunday (23.04.23) and though his mother Catherine is usually the photographer behind the images that are shared to mark her children's birthday, this time the two snaps were taken by Millie Pilkington.

In one photo, Louis beamed broadly as he sat on top of a pile of leaves in a wheelbarrow, being pushed along by his mother.

The other picture is a close-up photo of the youngster, wearing the same blue jumper in both images.

The pictures were released on the couple's official social media accounts on Saturday (22.04.23) night.

The Twitter post was captioned: "Someone’s turning 5 tomorrow… [birthday emojis]

"A very happy birthday to Prince Louis.

"[Photo by] Millie Pilkington."

The pictures were taken in Windsor earlier this month.

Louis is next likely to be seen in public with his siblings, Prince George, nine, and seven-year-old Princess Charlotte, during the procession from Westminster Abbey after their grandfather King Charles' coronation on 6 May.

And no doubt Prince William and his wife will be hoping their youngest son does less to draw attention to himself than he did when he joined the family at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations last summer.

Over that weekend, the young prince made onlookers laugh as he clamped his hands over his ears as he stood next to Queen Elizbeth on the Buckingham Palace balcony for a fly-past and was pictured pulling a variety of expressions, putting his hand over his mother's mouth to shush her, and eventually passed over to sit with Charles during the Platinum Party at the Palace concert.

William and Catherine later poked fun at their son in a Instagram post reflecting on the celebrations.

Sharing a series of photos from the four days of celebrations marking the 70-year reign of the queen - who died in September - they wrote: "What a fantastic weekend of celebrations. Seeing people across the nation coming together with family, friends and loved ones has been extremely special.

"Thank you to everyone who turned out to show their gratitude to The Queen and her inspiring 70 years of leadership.

"From the crowds on the Mall to communities hosting street parties up and down the country, we hope you had a weekend to remember.

"We all had an incredible time, especially Louis ... " adding a side-eye emoji.