Hugh Grant rejected "big blockbuster special-effects-type" films before agreeing to do 'Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves'.

The 62-year-old actor - who is best known for his roles in the 'Bridget Jones' and 'Paddington' films - portrays Forge Fitzwilliam, an ambitious rogue and con artist in the fantasy comedy heist flick, and he found it to be unexpectedly "charming and funny".

Asked about it being an unusual role for him, he told SFX magazine: "I suppose I was a bit surprised as well. I have occasionally been sent big blockbuster special-effects-type things, but they've never struck a chord in me.

"So I wasn't expecting much, but I found it completely charming and funny."

The 'Four Weddings and a Funeral' star also confessed to being "slightly frightened" of his co-star Michelle Rodriguez, who plays a barbarian who was exiled from the Uthgardt Elk Tribe, but says she's "a good hugger".

Asked what he thought of his co-stars, he replied: "I'm slightly frightened of Michelle. I don't know why.

"I think she's gonna beat me up. No one has ever worn a costume better than she wears that costume. She's from the streets of New York and I'm from the cloisters of Oxford ... So she frightens me, but she couldn't be nicer. Good hugger."

The flick also stars the likes of Chris Pine, Rege-Jean Page and Justice Smith.