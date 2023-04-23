Alex Pettyfer and Toni Garrn have split.

The former couple - who have 21-month-old daughter Luca together - have made the "very difficult decision" to go their separate ways after two years of marriage.

Toni announced on her Instagram story: "Alex and I have made the very difficult decision to divorce.

"We will continue our relationship as friends and co-parents to our angel Luca.

"Please respect our privacy during this sensitive time. Thank you."

The 30-year-old model began dating the 'Magic Mike' actor in 2018 and they got engaged on Christmas Eve the following year, before tying the knot in Germany in October 2020.

At the time, the pair shared the news of their wedding on Instagram, with the 33-year-old actor captioning a photo of their wedding rings: "Mr + Mrs Pettyfer."

Toni shared a similar photo on her own account and wrote: "Now you really get to call me wifey."

In June 2022, Alex and Toni exchanged vows again in front of family and friends in Paros, Greece.

Toni shared a short clip of the happy couple dressed in their wedding attire while standing on a rock next to the sea, and she wrote on Instagram: "Yesterday felt like the most beautiful dream. Collecting all pictures.. stay tuned"

Toni wore a backless white custom Elie Saab wedding dress for her big day, while the 'Stormbreaker' star dressed in a cream suit for the occasion.

The couple had announced they were expecting a baby in March 2021 during a photoshoot for Vogue Germany.

In a video for the publication in which she showed off her baby bump, Toni revealed: "I guess what it means for me is my life is definitely changing forever. What was my very first reaction when I found out that I was pregnant? I think the first word that came to me was 'finally!' I was very, very, very excited."