Spider-Man voice actor Yuri Lowenthal completes work on Spider-Man 2

Published
2023/04/23 10:00 (BST)

Yuri Lowenthal, who voices Spider-Man/Peter Parker in the Insomniac Games series, has finished his motion capture and voice work for 'Spider-Man 2'.

The eagerly-awaited Marvel game is not long off from being released if recent comments from the cast are to go by.

During a Reddit Q+A for another role, Lowenthal was asked if he'd completed his capture work, to which he replied: "Yup! All done!"

A few weeks ago, Tony Todd, who plays Venom, let slip a potential release date of September.

Responding to a fan who tweeted that the game "can't come quick enough", he replied: "Looks like September! Massive publicity coming in august. Commercials start dropping in august so I’m told. Hold on to your … and hold breath! Gonna be necessary."

However, it's worth noting that he later back-tracked on his previous tweet, writing: “No more hints about #Spiderman2 it was all a fever dream blame it on jet lag."

And the official release date is yet to be announced.

We do know that it's a "massive game".

Lowenthal previously admitted he had a lot of work to do for the gigantic instalment in the action-adventure series.

Speaking with Comic Book Movie, he said: "I've still got a little bit to do. It’s a massive game so I’m still doing a little bit of work."

However, he insisted developers Insomniac Games are "confident" about finishing the game for its release in fall 2023.

Lowenthal added: "I know they’re confident about their release date and Insomniac has always been good about that. Obviously, I can’t really talk about the game much, but I will tell you that it’s astonishing."

Todd also previously teased how "brutal" his alter ego is in the upcoming game.

He said: "Venom doesn't play, Venom doesn't give a damn."

Teasing the sequel, he added: "What they (Insomniac) do with the landscape and the acrobatics, it's insane."

'Spider-Man 2' was first announced in 2021.

