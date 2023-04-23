Scott Disick 'kept himself busy' during Sofia Richie's wedding

Scott Disick tried to "keep busy" in the run-up to Sofia Richie's wedding.

The 39-year-old reality star - who has Mason, 13, Penelope, ten, and Reign, eight, with Kourtney Kardashian - dated Sofia between 2017 and 2020, and Scott made a concerted effort to busy himself before the blonde beauty married Elliot Grainge on Saturday (22.04.23).

A source told 'Entertainment Tonight': "He is doing his best to focus on the good things in his life, but between Kourtney and Travis Barker' wedding special airing and Sofia’s wedding this weekend, it has been a lot. He's spending time with close friends to stay distracted and keep busy."

Scott lost both of his parents, Bonnie and Jeffrey, within a few months of one another in late 2013 and early 2014.

The reality star is now determined to be the best dad possible.

The source added: "Scott is feeling a bit sad right now. He really misses his parents, but he is so incredibly grateful for his children and absolutely loves being a dad."

Sofia, 24, and Elliot tied the knot at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France, in front of their family and friends.

The star-studded guest list included Nicole Richie and Paris Hilton, while Sofia's dad – music icon Lionel Richie – walked her down the aisle.

Elliott proposed to Sofia in April last year.

The model subsequently took to social media to announce the news to the world.

Sofia - who converted to Judaism ahead of her wedding - wrote on Instagram at the time: "Forever isn’t long enough @elliot. (sic)"

Sofia and the British music executive made their relationship Instagram official last year, when they posted a photo of them kissing.

