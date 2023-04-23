Bill Hader hates watching himself on screen.

The 44-year-old actor has starred in a string of hit movies during his career, including 'Superbad', 'Forgetting Sarah Marshall' and 'Trainwreck' - but Bill still hates seeing himself on the big screen.

Asked if he struggles with body image, Bill told The Independent: "You know, you have to watch yourself on screen. And that’s no fun, just in general. I don’t like the way I sound. I don’t like the way I look. It’s just embarrassing.

"But I’ll be 45 in two months, so the weight thing is more of a health thing now. You go to a doctor and they say, ‘At this age and height, you should weigh this.'"

Bill first rose to prominence as a cast member on 'Saturday Night Live', the long-running comedy sketch show.

The actor can still remember feeling uncomfortable about his on-screen appearance during his early years on the show.

He said: "I wasn’t used to seeing myself on screen – you go, ‘God I look terrible,’ so you start exercising and jogging and stuff. I still ate like s***, though."

Bill actually suffered from anxiety and panic attacks during his time on 'Saturday Night Live'.

And despite the acclaim he's received over recent years, his off-screen issues haven't eased at all.

Bill - who starred on the comedy show between 2005 and 2013 - said sarcastically: "I got that review, and I was like, ‘You know what? My anxiety went away.’ I got an award and walked off stage, and went, ‘Wow. I’m not on fire any more.’

"No, I do have very bad stage fright, and I do get very, very anxious before I have to go in front of a group of people."