Chrissy Teigen has voiced her solidarity for "all the other Disney cruise parents".

The 37-year-old model - who has Luna, seven, Miles, four, and Esti, three months, with her husband John Legend - recently embarked on a Disney-themed cruise with her kids, and she admits that it was a stressful experience.

In a series of Twitter posts, Chrissy wrote: "leaving a disney cruise is like leaving Las Vegas except you only feeeeeel like you binged drugs, and, you are wet

"I have never been more sore, I’m coughing up…something, the bottoms of my feet are roasted rotisserie, I just got phone service and I still feel like we are rocking. currently leaving from Melbourne, Florida, which actually has the cutest little airport I ever did see

"4 days ago feels like…so long ago. our kids must never EVER forget we did this for them. Solidarity to all the other Disney cruise parents (sic)"

Chrissy and John welcomed their youngest child, Esti, more than two years after she suffered a pregnancy loss with their son Jack.

In September, John confessed that the pain of losing his son will never "completely go away".

The music star - who has been married to Chrissy since 2013 - told the BBC: "That pain is never going to completely go away. You're never exactly the same after you lose someone."

Despite this, John and Chrissy have managed to cope with their heartbreak thanks to their other children.

The 44-year-old music star explained: "To have two little ones that we could dote on and nurture and enjoy ... They bring us so much joy.

"We just were able to hold each other through what was a very tough time."