Keke Palmer thinks her son could become an actor.

The 29-year-old actress - who has Leodis, two months, with Darius Jackson - has suggested that her son could follow in her footsteps one day.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I've got something for y'all too. Leo might be a little actor as well. Just stay posted for the whole family."

Keke particularly enjoys spending time with her son in the mornings.

The 'Hustlers' star explained: "I think it's our mornings. Our alone time together. I really love that moment.

"I just get to look at my mook. We do a little singing and song and talking. He's laughing. He's smiling. And he's a little sleepy, so, I don't have to hear them cries."

Keke also praised Darius' parenting skills, describing her boyfriend as an "attentive" dad.

She shared: "I guess I don't know what I would've expected, but I think he's just so attentive.

"I guess that's what you want all fathers to be. But it's even more than I expected it. I just really am grateful to have such an amazing partner to do this with.

"I think that is obviously why we had the kid together. I saw way before that he had the dedication, the patience and the discipline to be an amazing dad, and that's why I wanted to have my baby with him."

Keke previously heaped praise on Darius, revealing that he's provided her with great "support".

The actress told Vanity Fair magazine: "Ever since I met him, [he's shown] a selflessness. Making sure that I'm not alone, making sure I have support.

"I think that's all you can ask from anyone. And I've only ever really had that kind of support from my family - and it's funny, because now we are family."