Billie Eilish closed her online store in support of Earth Day on Saturday (22.04.23).

The Grammy-winning musician closed her store and instead encouraged her fans to make a donation to GRID Alternatives - an eco-conscious non-profit organisation based in California - and Support And Feed, which is seeking to combat food insecurity and the climate crisis.

Billie, 21 - who has previously been vocal about various environmental issues, including tackling climate change - wrote on Twitter: "In recognition of Earth Day, the Billie Eilish store is closed and encourages fans and shoppers to make a donation to one or both of these amazing organizations.

"@GRID

: https://donate.gridalternatives.org/earthday

"Support + Feed: https://supportandfeed.org/donate/ (sic)"

Billie's post also provided an explanation of the work that the two organisations do.

Earth Day is an annual event that demonstrates support for environmental protection.

Earlier this year, meanwhile, Billie spoke about her desire to "live off the grid" and "erase" her carbon footprint.

The 'Everything I Wanted' hitmaker wishes she could resolve the issue on her own - but she's knows that it's not possible.

Speaking about the climate crisis, Billie told Vogue magazine: "We all wish that we could just do it ourselves. I wish I could just make changes in my life and save the world alone.

"Grow my own food and live off the grid. Erase my carbon footprint.

"But all that does is erase me. When really, if every single person just did half of what they should do, we could fix this."

Billie also acknowledged that she's playing a role in the climate crisis.

The singer - who is one of the world's best-selling artists - said: "I have to take planes. I hate it."