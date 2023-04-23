Bill Hader hasn't been on holiday in a decade.

The 44-year-old actor - who has Hannah, 13, Harper, ten, and Hayley, eight, with his ex-wife Maggie Carey - has revealed that he's determined to spend some quality time with his family over the coming months.

Bill - who is currently dating actress Ali Wong - told The Independent: "My girlfriend and I realised that I haven’t had a vacation in ten years. So she and I might do something to reintroduce myself to my kids."

The actor and his children both share a passion for the 'Star Wars' franchise.

He said: "My kids love 'Star Wars' and I was so into it when I was young."

Bill still has vivid memories of playing with a toy Millennium Falcon during his younger years.

He shared: "I was flying it around my house. I caught the edge of a wall and it bounced back and hit me in the face. It knocked a tooth out!"

Meanwhile, Bill believes the "lines have been blurred" between artistic and offensive content.

The comedy star suggested that social media platforms have become particularly unpleasant places in recent years.

Bill - whose film credits include 'Superbad', 'Forgetting Sarah Marshall' and 'Trainwreck' - said: "I sympathise with and understand the sensitivity.

"But as someone who creates things, I think you want to be able to create things in a genuine way and in an honest way. And what’s happened, especially on social media, is that there are people who aren’t funny, or content that is just offensive."

Despite this, the actor defended 'Superbad' - the 2007 teen comedy - amid recent criticism.

He said: "I’ve heard rumblings, but I’m not on social media, so I don’t really have my finger on the pulse right now.

"You know, those kids are idiots, like we were all idiots. The point is that they’re losers and they’re looking for girls and beer and, I mean, that story’s been there for ever. But then, in actuality, the two boys are just in love with each other. That end scene is so funny."