Richard O'Brien considers himself to be an "inbetweenie" because he's "a little bit mixed up between the male and the female".

'The Rocky Horror Show' creator, 81, has opened up about gender in a revealing new interview insisting he doesn't like "labels" and considers himself to be 70 per cent male but veers "more towards the middle than most" - but it took a breakdown in his 50s for him to finally learn to accept himself.

He told The Sun newspaper: "I don’t like labels, I like to be an ­inbetweenie. I think I am a member of sentient beings who happen to be a little bit mixed up between the male and the female on a continuum.

"Some of us are hardwired to be male, some are hardwired to be female, but most of us are on that continuum. I just happen to be more towards the middle than most".

Richard added: "I was working with the actor Anton Rodgers and he said: ‘I think you are the third sex’ and I thought that’s quite a nice ­position to be."

The writer/actor - who has been married to his third wife Sabrina since 2013 and is dad to three children - went on to recall his breakdown, saying: "At some stage I said: ‘F*** it, I am who I am’ and that was a strange thing.”

He insisted he now doesn't care what people think of him, adding: "I don’t give a ­monkey’s - my wife loves me, my children love me, my friends love me and I am quite open."

Richard also opened up about his health troubles after suffering a stroke back in 2020, confirming he's doing well now apart from battling arthritis.

He added: "I am well but I wouldn’t recommend old age. The worst bit is I get arthritis in my thumbs."