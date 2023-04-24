Zendaya had a "magical night" performing for the first time in eight years during Labrinth's Coachella set.

The 'Euphoria' star was a special guest during the 34-year-old musician's set in the Mojave Tent at the world-famous festival in Indio, California, on Saturday night (22.04.23), where the pair wowed the crowd with a rendition of 'I'm Tired', which the pair co-wrote for the hit HBO teen drama.

The 'Greatest Showman' actress also stayed on stage to dance for ‘All Of Us’ from the soundtrack.

After the performance, the 26-year-old actress-and-singer thanked her fans on her Instagram Story, gushing: "I cannot express my gratitude enough for this magical night.

"Thank you for my brother Labrinth for inviting me and giving me the most beautiful safe space to be on stage again. And to the crowd tonight... wow. My heart is so full. I can't thank you enough for the love I received tonight, made all my nerves melt away. I'm so grateful."

Zendaya released her self-titled debut solo album in 2013, and embarked on a tour that ended in 2015, her last major concerts.

Labrinth had another surprise up his sleeve, as he also brought out Sia and dancer Maddie Ziegler for ‘Thunderclouds’.

And the British star thanked the 'Cheap Thrills' hitmaker for befriending him during a low time in his life when he first came to Los Angeles.

He told the crowd: “I f***in' love this girl. When I first came to LA, I was depressed and f***ed up … When someone picks you up and supports you as a friend, you gotta hold them close.”

Pop megastar Billie Eilish was the special guest at Labrinth's first Coachella set the weekend before.

The 'Bad Guy' hitmaker came out on stage to perform their collaboration 'Never Felt So Alone' on April 15.

The track - which was co-produced by Billie's brother Finneas - was first previewed on 'Euphoria', which stars Zendaya as troubled teen Rue Bennett.