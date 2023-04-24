Ricky Gervais wants to have a tree planted in his bottom as part of his burial.

The 61-year-old comedian had initially considered cremation for himself following his death but then explained being buried in such a bizarre fashion would mean that he had "won" and relished in the thought of fans walking past and recognising him from his TV work.

He is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper as saying: "There are ethical funerals where you are buried and they plant a tree in you. I'd be buried with my a*** out and they could just plant the tree in that!

"So that would be like me winning and mooning the world. You'd see tourists going 'Is that the bloke from 'The Office'? with me naked and getting my b****** pulled apart."

Meanwhile, the 'After Life' star previously revealed that he is in favour of assisted dying by way of euthanasia and expects that is the method he will choose, provided it has been made legal in the UK when the time comes but has also taken care of all of his funeral plans and wishes he could be there himself.

He told The Mail on Sunday newspaper: "I’m pro-choice in everything. There should be no argument with that.

"But by the time I want to go, it’ll be easy.

"I reckon I’ll be able to pop into Boots and say 'Give me the pill, I'm going!' I’ve done the will and made sure everything’s taken care of.

"As for planning the funeral, all I know is that I’d want to be there. I might even have it a bit early so I can attend it, like footballers do at their testimonials.

"That way I could do my own eulogies: 'Oh Ricky was so loved!'"