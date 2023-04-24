Alexandra Daddario has been revealed as a face of Dior.

The ex ‘The White Lotus’ star will front womenswear campaigns for the French fashion house along with their La Collection Privee collection.

The brand told Women’s Wear Daily: “Alexandra will partner with the house, celebrating the designs and creations of women’s creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri and supporting Dior Beauty in the fragrance category, specifically La Collection Privée Christian Dior.”

According to previous reports, Alexandra joins other famous faces like Jenna Ortega, Maya Hawke, Joseph Quinn and many others in being an ambassador for the scent.

It follows on from a pop-up show centring on the perfume with works by artists such as Andres Reisinger, Thomas Trum, Mileece and Collectif Scale.

The ‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches’ star has not made her collaboration with Dior formal before but has been spotted many times sporting the LVMH-owned couture brand - which is helmed by creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri - on the red carpet of many star-studded events like to the premiere of the supernatural AMC show and the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards.

Last year, Alexandra gushed about the inspiration fit for a princess she got for her wedding to Andrew Form after she spilled she wanted her gown to be like the Givenchy frock donned by Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle at her 2018 nuptials to Prince Harry.

She told InStyle magazine: “I'm not the type of girl who's dreamed of her wedding, I had no idea what I wanted to wear, but I knew I didn't want it to be super traditional.

"I guess I was kind of thinking Meghan Markle.”