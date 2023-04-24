Millions are missing out on cheaper broadband, say a report from Ofcom.

Over half of low-income households - a total of 4.3 million - are unaware that they are eligible for better deals on their wifi contract as they do not know their providers offer deals for people on benefits like Universal Credit, Pension Credit, Jobseeker's Allowance and Income Support.

The communication regulation body found that people are not being told about social tariffs - which retail for £10 to £20 a month - because they are not being informed about their existence, which allows for savings of up to £200 a year.

Despite this, sign-ups to these sorts of deals have gone up fourfold - as an estimated 220,000 in total are - but there are still loads not taking them out and their research has shown this because they don’t know to ask for them from companies like BT, EE, SMARTY, Community Fibre, NOW, Sky, Virgin Media, KCOM, Hyperoptic, G Network and VOXI.

Ofcom say they are currently in talks with TalkTalk and O2 to bring in social tariffs - which not only are cheaper but are shorter in contract and have no break penalties - in their wifi and mobile product lines.

Lindsey Fussell, the director of network and communication at Ofcom, urged more emphasis on them and potentially going even further, highlighting the cost of living crisis as we are currently "at a time when these savings could make a massive difference".

"We're urging anyone who thinks they could be eligible for a discount deal to contact their provider today and potentially save hundreds of pounds."