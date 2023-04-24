Molly Ringwald "worries" about cancel culture.

The 55-year-old actress doesn't believe something like a Harvey Weinstein scandal - which saw the disgraced film producer jailed for 23 years after more than 80 women accused him of sexual assault and sparked the #MeToo movement as a result - could happen in 2023 but thinks the more people who are "unfairly cancelled" could have a detrimental effect in the long run.

She told The Guardian: "I don’t think a Harvey Weinstein situation could exist now. But, again, a lot of people have gotten swept up in ‘cancellation’, and I worry about that; it’s unsustainable, in a way.

"Some people have been unfairly cancelled and they don’t belong in the same category as somebody like Harvey Weinstein. What it ends up doing is make people roll their eyes. That’s my worry.

"I do want things to change, for real. Workplaces should be places where everyone can feel safe – not just in Hollywood, but everywhere. Particularly Americans.

"We can never do things incrementally; we’re so binary, so all or nothing. We’re basically a bunch of puritans!"

Meanwhile, Molly started her career as a child actress in the late 1970s when she was cast in a national tour of hit musical 'Annie' before going on to star in 1980s hits such as 'Sixteen Candles' and 'The Breakfast Club' but admitted that it was "so hard" to grow up in the spotlight, and eventually had to step away from it because she was "not comfortable" with the level of fame she had, which she compared to that of current pop superstar Taylor Swift.

She added: "It’s hard to grow up under that. I don’t want to overdo this – and boohoo, I fully recognise my privilege – but I needed to get out from under all that scrutiny, I just wasn’t cut out for it in a way that certain other people are.

"Some people are really good at it. Taylor Swift is amazing! But I didn’t feel comfortable with that level of stardom."