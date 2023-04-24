Kieran Culkin found it "hard" filming in Norway because he barely saw any of the country.

The 40-year-old actor travelled to Scandinavia to shoot scenes for 'Succession' - in which he plays Roman Roy - and he admitted it was disappointing being somewhere "so beautiful" but not having the chance to "appreciate" his surroundings.

He explained in an interview with 'Entertainment Tonight': “For me, going to Norway, it was hard because you go somewhere to work — and I was there for 11 days and shot for 10 of the days or something and we moved around towns and I think I checked out of eight hotel rooms — and there was something about being somewhere that was so beautiful and not being able to appreciate it.

"That was actually rather hard.”

But between takes, Kieran was thrilled to get the chance to be at one with nature, albeit briefly.

He said: “I was told, ‘You have half an hour to set up for the next thing.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, I don’t know what to do with myself.’ And I went, ‘Wait, I’m gonna go back to the top of the mountain and look.'

“I went up there and it was f******* beautiful. I got, like, 20 minutes to sit and rock and look [out]. It was kind of beautiful.”

And one positive part of the location shoot was that Kieran's main scene partner was Alexander Skarsgaard, who has reprised his season three guest role as GoJo CEO Lukas Matsson.

He said: “Alexander’s pretty freaking excellent. The moment he showed up, it was like, ‘Oh, he’s been on the show forever.'

"[I was] really pleased [he came back]. I thought he and I had great rapport.”