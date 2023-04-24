Matthew Perry has vowed to remove Keanu Reeves' name from his memoir.

The 'Friends' actor caused a stir when he questioned why the 'John Wick' star was still alive when some of his famous friends had passed away in his book 'Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing' but he later admitted he had just chosen a "random name" and never meant anything personal.

And now, Matthew has vowed to ensure any reprints and future editions of the tome will have the unkind comments removed.

According to the Los Angeles Times newspaper, the 53-year-old actor said during a panel discussion at the outlet's Festival of Books over the weekend: "I said a stupid thing. It was a mean thing to do.

"I pulled his name because I live on the same street.

"I’ve apologised publicly to him. Any future versions of the book will not have his name in it."

The 53-year-old actor admitted he was "stupid" to use Keanu's name and promised to apologise in person if he got the opportunity.

He said: "If I run into the guy, I’ll apologise. It was just stupid."

Matthew made the remark about Keanu while discussing their mutual friend River Phoenix, who died in 1993 of a drug overdose aged 23.

The ‘Friends’ actor formed a bond with the actor after he made his feature film debut opposite him in 1988’s ‘A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon’.

He says about River in his memoir: “River was a beautiful man inside and out and too beautiful for this world, it turned out. It always seems to be the really talented guys who go down.”

And he took another swipe at the 'Speed' actor while addressing the death of his late comedian friend Chris Farley, killed in 1997 aged 33 by a drug overdose.

He said: “I punched a hole through Jennifer Aniston’s dressing room wall when I found out (Chris had died)” – before adding: “Keanu Reeves walks among us.”

He later apologised for his comments and insisted he was a "big fan" of the 56-year-old star.

He told People magazine: “I’m actually a big fan of Keanu. I just chose a random name, my mistake. I apologise. I should have used my own name instead.”