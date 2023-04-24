Emma Raducanu has given the first 5G tennis coaching session.

The US Open champion has been named Vodafone’s Play Your Way to Wimbledon Ambassador, and a part of this role has involved delivering the first lesson to two grassroots players, Sam Clague, 14, and T’nae Diamond Paisley, 12, via hologram.

The 20-year-old tennis player said: “The next generation of tennis starts with the future generation of players. Coaching Sam and T’nae in the first ever 5G hologram lesson only scratches the surface with this type of technology and hopefully means coaches will be able to train the next Wimbledon champion wherever they are in the world.”

Emma appeared via projection from Abu Dhabi to teach the teens - who were based in London - amid Vodafone’s survey found that 47 per cent of British people believe that tech could change the way kids learn sports for the better.

Vodafone’s Chief Commercial Officer, Max Taylor, said: “Our 5G hologram coaching session with Emma Raducanu showcases the power of our 5G network. We are committed to using our connectivity to create opportunities for the next generation of talent.”

Dr Ian Person, a futurologist, believes that the advancements could lead to tennis matches being played with opponents on other sides of the world.

He said: “Vodafone’s 5G technology opens up endless possibilities for tennis in the future. Seeing the tech in action with Emma Raducanu coaching the next generation of British players is just the first of so many real-life applications of this tech in sports across the world.”