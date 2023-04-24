'Call of Duty' has finally addressed and promised a fix for its longstanding server issues.

The game's publisher Activision faced a backlash for not responding sooner to the ongoing issues - such as input delay, lagging and disconnections in some instances - players have experienced for years now.

And on April 20, the official Twitter page released the statement: "We are investigating reports of server-related gameplay issues and are actively working to resolve them."

The Modern Warzone Twitter page recently tweeted: "Call of Duty needs to publicly acknowledge the server issues with Warzone instead of promoting Blackcell, their new bundles and battle pass all over social media.

"Shouldn’t even have to tweet that at this point. Show your community some respect."