Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto has hinted at another Nintendo video game movie adaptation.

Amid the blockbuster success of 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie', the movie producer suggested another film with "well-known characters" could be in the pipeline.

In an interview with Japan's Nikkei, translated by VGC, Miyamoto said: "Nintendo is like a talent agency.

"We have many other entertainers on our roster.

"There are various ways to develop characters (for the screen), including characters that are suitable for film and characters that are well known."

That movie could well be based on a game like 'The Legend of Zelda'.

A sequel to the Mario movie - which saw Chris Pratt voice the red and blue Mascot - is highly likely considered its success worldwide.

'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' broke the record for the biggest video game adaptation opening, beating 'Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania'.

The blockbuster also surpassed 'Frozen II' as the animated movie with the biggest opening.

And now, the flick is close to raking in a whopping $1 billion at the box office.