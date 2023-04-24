Carrie Ann Inaba is struggling to process the loss of Len Goodman.

The 55-year-old star served as a judge alongside Len on ABC's 'Dancing with the Stars' from its inaugural series in 2005 and following the news he had passed away on Saturday (22.04.23) after a secret battle with bone cancer just three days short of his 79th birthday, she admitted she "cannot believe" her "treasured friend" has gone.

Alongside a montage of photos of herself and Len, she wrote on Instagram: "A Dancer. A teacher. A refined gentleman. A wonderful storyteller. A special soul. A mentor. A family man. And… A treasured friend. Saying goodbye at the end of last season broke my heart. But today’s news has shattered it all over again. I can’t believe that you’re gone. You were one of a kind my dear friend. And I will cherish our memories and hold them close, while I join so many others in mourning your loss. Thank you for all that you shared with us. Your humor, your wisdom, your wit and your truth. Until we meet again… Rest In Peace Len."(sic)

Tributes for the dancer - who is survived by his wife Sue and his son James, 42, from a previous relationship - also came from the likes of 'DWTS' professional Keo Motsepe, who described Len as a "legend", as well as former pro Kym Herjavec, who said that "nothing was better" than getting a "10 from Len" on the scoreboard.

She wrote on Instagram: "Heartbroken Heavens gates are covered in 10 paddles and mirror balls today. Nothing made you feel better than getting a 10 from Len. He was a class act with a cheeky grin and quick wit. You will be so missed . Rest In Peace sweet Len."

Len - who was also known for serving as a judge on'Strictly Come Dancing', the British version of 'Dancing With the Stars' - had announced his retirement just six months before his death, and upon learning of his passing Queen Consort Camilla noted that she was "saddened to hear the news."

Announcing his death, a spokeswoman for Len told MailOnline: "I can confirm he died peacefully over the weekend surrounded by his family."