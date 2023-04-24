Ryan Reynolds was left "choked up" after meeting an "exceptional" terminally ill Wrexham AFC fan.

The 'Deadpool' star - who has co-owned the Welsh soccer team with fellow actor Rob McElhenney since February 2021 - met Jay Fear and his family at the club's Racecourse stadium on Saturday (22.04.23) after learning about the 45-year-old supporter's plight and his dying wish to meet him and see the team play, and he found the meeting very emotional.

Ryan - who gave Jay a glove from 'Deadpool' - said: "It was amazing to meet Jay. I wonder if I'd have the same unwavering joy if our roles were reversed.

"He is an exceptional person and his family is wonderful. I got a little choked up talking to him and feeling how much his kids and wife are going to miss him."

And Jay - who was diagnosed with cancer in January - was delighted to meet his hero on the same day Wrexham beat Boreham Wood 3-1 to claim promotion to the English Football League.

He told BBC 5 Live's 'Sunday Breakfast': "They always say you should never meet your idol and this guy is definitely an exception to that.

"People might think this whole thing was for me.

"Actually, this is for [my family] because they are the ones that are going to remember what happened for the rest of their lives.

"I just hope this is a core memory that they'll never forget."

Jay spent around 20 minutes chatting with Ryan and was delighted to be invited to Pinewood Studios to see the 46-year-old actor in action.

He said "[I told him] 'I really hope I'm going to be about to get to see 'Deadpool 3' when it comes out.'

"He went 'Well, we're filming in six weeks so why don't we get you guys up to London. Yeah, let's make that happen'.

"I was like.... 'please'."