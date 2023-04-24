Maria Menounos is expecting a baby girl.

The TV presenter is preparing for the birth of her first child with her husband Keven Undergaro via a surrogate and despite fans speculating they are going to have a son after the 44-year-old star wore a blue dress when she recently discussed the happy news on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan', she's now revealed they will be welcoming a daughter into the world.

Speaking on the 'Heal Squad x Maria Menounos podcast', she confirmed: "We're very excited to announce we have a baby girl coming."

And the couple - who married in 2017 - have settled on a name for their daughter because they have been thinking about having children for so long.

Maria said: "We've been thinking about names for years, cause as you may or may not know, this has been almost a 10-year journey for us.

"We've thought about names forever, and I think we've come up with the perfect name for this baby."

However, she noted the name could change once they meet the baby for the first time.

The couple are planning to break with convention by giving their daughter Maria's surname.

She said: "Our daughter will have [Keven's] last name within her name, but it will be Menounos."

The former 'Extra' host previously revealed she had turned to her celebrity friends for help in a bid to have a baby.

She said on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan': "Zoe Saldana and Kim Kardashian have been so helpful to me in this journey and they both gave me all their advice and people. And Kim especially gave me this wonderful lawyer named Andy and he found me this woman, Stephanie, who helped me find our surrogate."

Maria also hailed her surrogate and her family as "literal angels".

She shared: "We’re just so so grateful because these people really help you bring life forward and without them we wouldn’t have been able to do this. "Our surrogate and her family are literal angels. I’m so grateful that we’re gonna have this extended family our baby will be part of, and we’re just so grateful to everybody who’s helped us along the way."